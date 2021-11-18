MARKET NEWS

Jindal Cotex Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 51.91% Y-o-Y

November 18, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Cotex are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in September 2021 down 51.91% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021 up 1.24% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Jindal Cotex shares closed at 3.50 on November 15, 2021 (NSE)

Jindal Cotex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.476.825.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.476.825.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.363.692.68
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.412.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.970.14-2.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.500.630.59
Depreciation1.491.491.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.353.774.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.20-3.31-4.02
Other Income2.492.412.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-0.90-1.75
Interest0.220.220.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.92-1.12-1.94
Exceptional Items0.01-0.020.01
P/L Before Tax-1.91-1.14-1.94
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.91-1.14-1.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.91-1.14-1.94
Equity Share Capital45.0045.0045.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.42-0.25-0.43
Diluted EPS-0.42-0.25-0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.42-0.25-0.43
Diluted EPS-0.42-0.25-0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Cotex #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 18, 2021 09:33 am

