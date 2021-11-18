Jindal Cotex Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 51.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in September 2021 down 51.91% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021 up 1.24% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Jindal Cotex shares closed at 3.50 on November 15, 2021 (NSE)