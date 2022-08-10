JHS Svendgaard Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore, down 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore in June 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 21.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 down 1744.76% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 98.93% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 23.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.