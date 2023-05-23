Jetking Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in March 2023 up 37.72% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 up 38.77% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2023 up 29.24% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

Jetking Info EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.

Jetking Info shares closed at 41.28 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.07% over the last 12 months.