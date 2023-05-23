English
    Jetking Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in March 2023 up 37.72% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 up 38.77% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2023 up 29.24% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    Jetking Info EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.

    Jetking Info shares closed at 41.28 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.07% over the last 12 months.

    Jetking Infotrain
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.274.033.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.274.033.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.662.271.42
    Depreciation0.530.540.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.143.171.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-1.95-0.33
    Other Income2.740.461.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.68-1.491.22
    Interest0.050.050.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.63-1.541.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.63-1.541.19
    Tax0.00--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.63-1.541.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.63-1.541.17
    Equity Share Capital5.915.915.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.76-2.611.99
    Diluted EPS2.76-2.611.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.76-2.611.99
    Diluted EPS2.76-2.611.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm