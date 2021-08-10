Jetking Info Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 42.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in June 2021 up 42.61% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 up 25.62% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021 down 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Jetking Info shares closed at 36.20 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.