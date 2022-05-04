JBM Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,055.10 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,055.10 crore in March 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 738.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.98 crore in March 2022 up 159.23% from Rs. 32.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.76 crore in March 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 87.83 crore in March 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 501.55 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.36% returns over the last 6 months and 200.58% over the last 12 months.