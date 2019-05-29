Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.33 crore, down 2.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.33 crore in March 2019 down 2.76% from Rs. 32.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 37.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2019 down 18% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2018.

Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2018.

Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 65.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.91% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.