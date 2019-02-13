Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore, down 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore in December 2018 down 3.66% from Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018 up 161.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2018 up 94.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2017.

Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2017.

Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 65.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.63% over the last 12 months.