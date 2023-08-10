English
    Jaysynth Dyestu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaysynth Dyestuff are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in June 2023 down 15.04% from Rs. 40.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 81.59% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 68.9% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2022.

    Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 80.55 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.

    Jaysynth Dyestuff
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2235.2040.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2235.2040.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.9224.2729.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.771.392.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.340.18-1.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.512.522.53
    Depreciation0.430.510.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.724.565.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.211.762.37
    Other Income0.430.020.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.641.783.00
    Interest0.070.070.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.581.712.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.581.712.95
    Tax0.180.510.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.391.202.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.391.202.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.391.202.13
    Equity Share Capital0.870.870.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.382.45
    Diluted EPS0.451.382.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.382.45
    Diluted EPS0.451.382.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

