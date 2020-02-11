App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaypee Infratech Q3 loss widens to Rs 427 cr

Total income also declined to Rs 304.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 419.97 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Jaypee Infratech Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 426.95 crore in the quarter ended December. Its net loss stood at Rs 347.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 304.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 419.97 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's total expenses fell to Rs 731.85 crore from Rs 767.89 crore during the period under review.

In December, state-owned NBCC got an approval from financial creditors to takeover debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd rekindling hopes of homebuyers finally getting their promised flats over the next 4 years.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #Business #Jaypee Infratech Ltd #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.