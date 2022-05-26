Jaypee Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.84 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.84 crore in March 2022 up 24.06% from Rs. 189.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 698.09 crore in March 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 891.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.72 crore in March 2022 up 79.46% from Rs. 344.36 crore in March 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.