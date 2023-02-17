English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jaypee Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 292.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 601.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.33% from Rs. 540.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.37 crore in December 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 113.64 crore in December 2021.

    Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.35% over the last 12 months.

    Jaypee Infratech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations307.57270.45292.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations307.57270.45292.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.6096.11114.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4022.2420.18
    Depreciation15.1321.2524.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.2962.1546.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.1568.7086.88
    Other Income5.095.162.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.2473.8689.33
    Interest710.48709.34629.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-601.24-635.48-540.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-601.24-635.48-540.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-601.24-635.48-540.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-601.24-635.48-540.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-601.24-635.48-540.03
    Equity Share Capital1,388.931,388.931,388.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.33-4.58-3.89
    Diluted EPS-4.33-4.58-3.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.33-4.58-3.89
    Diluted EPS-4.33-4.58-3.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Jaypee Infra #Jaypee Infratech #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am