Jaypee Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 292.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 601.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.33% from Rs. 540.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.37 crore in December 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 113.64 crore in December 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.35% over the last 12 months.
|Jaypee Infratech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|307.57
|270.45
|292.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|307.57
|270.45
|292.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.60
|96.11
|114.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.40
|22.24
|20.18
|Depreciation
|15.13
|21.25
|24.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.29
|62.15
|46.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.15
|68.70
|86.88
|Other Income
|5.09
|5.16
|2.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|109.24
|73.86
|89.33
|Interest
|710.48
|709.34
|629.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-601.24
|-635.48
|-540.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-601.24
|-635.48
|-540.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-601.24
|-635.48
|-540.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-601.24
|-635.48
|-540.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-601.24
|-635.48
|-540.03
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.33
|-4.58
|-3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-4.33
|-4.58
|-3.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.33
|-4.58
|-3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-4.33
|-4.58
|-3.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited