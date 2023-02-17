Jaypee Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 292.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 601.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.33% from Rs. 540.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.37 crore in December 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 113.64 crore in December 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.35% over the last 12 months.