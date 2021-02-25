Jatalia Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 97.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 97.15% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 80.02% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 69.84% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Jatalia Global shares closed at 5.47 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)