Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,707.82 crore, down 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,707.82 crore in June 2023 down 6.18% from Rs. 1,820.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.65 crore in June 2023 down 20.79% from Rs. 241.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.25 crore in June 2023 down 17.1% from Rs. 637.23 crore in June 2022.

Jaiprakash Pow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 5.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.77% returns over the last 6 months and -3.25% over the last 12 months.