App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.08 crore, down 4.08% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,301.08 crore in March 2020 down 4.08% from Rs. 1,356.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.74 crore in March 2020 down 17.66% from Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2020 down 20.07% from Rs. 75.53 crore in March 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 247.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -44.93% over the last 12 months.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,301.081,331.861,356.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,301.081,331.861,356.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials131.16149.38227.62
Purchase of Traded Goods599.70574.52666.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.4578.49-66.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost82.5077.1479.82
Depreciation19.1318.5017.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses403.13370.33380.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0163.5050.61
Other Income2.234.406.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.2467.9057.56
Interest6.624.014.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.6263.8953.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax34.6263.8953.48
Tax8.8815.2022.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.7448.6931.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.7448.6931.26
Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.506.624.25
Diluted EPS3.506.624.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.506.624.25
Diluted EPS3.506.624.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #ISGEC Heavy Eng #ISGEC Heavy Engineering #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO announces new worldwide daily virus record

WHO announces new worldwide daily virus record

Gold rises as virus concerns lift safe-haven bid

Gold rises as virus concerns lift safe-haven bid

Farm sector holds promise amid coronavirus gloom

Farm sector holds promise amid coronavirus gloom

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.