IRIS Business S Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.49 crore, up 27.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.49 crore in June 2023 up 27.88% from Rs. 15.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 52.15% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2023 up 8.97% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

IRIS Business S shares closed at 91.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.26% over the last 12 months.