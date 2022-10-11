English
    IRCTC Q2 PAT seen up 55.9% YoY to Rs. 247.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 111.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 856.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    October 11, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Travel and Tourism sector. The brokerage house expects IRCTC to report net profit at Rs. 247.2 crore up 55.9% year-on-year (up 0.7% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 51.8 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 321.1 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 11, 2022 10:47 am
