English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ipca Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 1,328.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.27 crore in December 2022 down 44.87% from Rs. 218.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.29 crore in December 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 324.76 crore in December 2021.

    Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.60 in December 2021.

    Ipca Labs shares closed at 830.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.

    Ipca Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,432.791,484.881,328.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,432.791,484.881,328.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials351.07465.89397.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.6083.0781.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks80.99-49.41-44.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost294.81294.27260.08
    Depreciation57.0354.9251.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses426.33419.12321.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.96217.02260.27
    Other Income25.3036.5913.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.26253.61273.51
    Interest10.439.011.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.83244.60272.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax171.83244.60272.24
    Tax51.5676.8254.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.27167.78218.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.27167.78218.17
    Equity Share Capital25.3725.3725.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.746.618.60
    Diluted EPS4.746.618.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.746.618.60
    Diluted EPS4.746.618.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ipca Laboratories #Ipca Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am