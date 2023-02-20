Ipca Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 1,328.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.27 crore in December 2022 down 44.87% from Rs. 218.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.29 crore in December 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 324.76 crore in December 2021.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.60 in December 2021.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 830.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.