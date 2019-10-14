Ipca Labs Q2 PAT seen up 34% YoY to Rs. 160.2 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Labs to report net profit at Rs. 160.2 crore up 34% year-on-year (up 21% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,125.4 crore, according to Emkay.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34 percent Y-o-Y (up 18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 230.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.