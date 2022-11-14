Intrasoft Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 7.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in September 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 41.39% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2022 down 42.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 124.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.22% returns over the last 6 months and -34.01% over the last 12 months.