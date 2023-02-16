Intrasoft Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 12.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 12.69% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 75.38% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 up 274.36% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 124.65 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.93% returns over the last 6 months and -43.42% over the last 12 months.