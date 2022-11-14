English
    Intrasoft Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.73 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.73 crore in September 2022 up 7.5% from Rs. 102.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2022 down 25.64% from Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

    Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2021.

    Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 124.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.22% returns over the last 6 months and -34.01% over the last 12 months.

    Intrasoft Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.73106.76102.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.73106.76102.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.2566.30--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.855.094.95
    Depreciation0.280.290.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.7832.2694.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.572.802.04
    Other Income1.280.422.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.863.224.27
    Interest1.771.160.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.082.063.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.082.063.45
    Tax0.520.410.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.571.653.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.571.653.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.571.653.45
    Equity Share Capital14.7314.7314.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.741.122.34
    Diluted EPS1.741.122.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.741.122.34
    Diluted EPS1.741.122.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

