Intrasoft Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.01 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 118.01 crore in March 2023 up 14.08% from Rs. 103.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 2.41% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 up 69.77% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.
Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2022.
|Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 137.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.63% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.
|Intrasoft Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.01
|122.44
|103.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.01
|122.44
|103.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.50
|75.91
|65.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.44
|6.36
|5.31
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.99
|35.62
|30.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.82
|4.29
|2.43
|Other Income
|1.75
|1.22
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.57
|5.51
|3.10
|Interest
|2.82
|2.33
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.75
|3.18
|2.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|10.35
|P/L Before Tax
|2.75
|3.18
|12.40
|Tax
|0.30
|1.44
|9.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.45
|1.74
|2.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.45
|1.74
|2.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.45
|1.74
|2.51
|Equity Share Capital
|14.73
|14.73
|14.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|1.18
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|1.18
|1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|1.18
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|1.18
|1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited