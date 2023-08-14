English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intrasoft Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.42 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.42 crore in June 2023 up 12.8% from Rs. 106.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 up 67.54% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2023 up 89.46% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

    Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

    Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 119.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -33.03% over the last 12 months.

    Intrasoft Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.42118.01106.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.42118.01106.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.9273.5066.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.785.445.09
    Depreciation0.250.270.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9034.9932.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.573.822.80
    Other Income1.831.750.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.405.573.22
    Interest2.882.821.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.522.752.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.522.752.06
    Tax0.740.300.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.772.451.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.772.451.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.772.451.65
    Equity Share Capital14.7314.7314.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.661.12
    Diluted EPS1.881.661.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.661.12
    Diluted EPS1.881.661.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Intrasoft Tech #Intrasoft Technologies #Results #Retail
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!