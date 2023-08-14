Intrasoft Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.42 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.42 crore in June 2023 up 12.8% from Rs. 106.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 up 67.54% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2023 up 89.46% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 119.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -33.03% over the last 12 months.