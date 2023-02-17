English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intrasoft Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.44 crore, up 8.59% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.44 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 112.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2021.

    Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2021.

    Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 127.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.37% returns over the last 6 months and -43.29% over the last 12 months.

    Intrasoft Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.44109.73112.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.44109.73112.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.9168.25--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.365.854.24
    Depreciation0.270.280.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6231.78104.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.293.573.99
    Other Income1.221.280.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.514.864.72
    Interest2.331.770.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.183.083.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.183.083.94
    Tax1.440.52-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.742.573.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.742.573.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.742.573.96
    Equity Share Capital14.7314.7314.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.742.69
    Diluted EPS1.181.742.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.742.69
    Diluted EPS1.181.742.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Intrasoft Tech #Intrasoft Technologies #Results #Retail
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am