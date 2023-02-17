Intrasoft Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.44 crore, up 8.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.44 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 112.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2021.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2021.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 127.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.37% returns over the last 6 months and -43.29% over the last 12 months.