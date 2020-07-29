Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 766.74 crore, down 91.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.74 crore in June 2020 down 91.86% from Rs. 9,420.06 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,849.39 crore in June 2020 down 337.36% from Rs. 1,200.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,243.27 crore in June 2020 down 143.01% from Rs. 2,890.40 crore in June 2019.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 914.30 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.47% returns over the last 6 months and -42.13% over the last 12 months.