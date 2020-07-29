Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 766.74 crore, down 91.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 766.74 crore in June 2020 down 91.86% from Rs. 9,420.06 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,849.39 crore in June 2020 down 337.36% from Rs. 1,200.47 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,243.27 crore in June 2020 down 143.01% from Rs. 2,890.40 crore in June 2019.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 914.30 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.47% returns over the last 6 months and -42.13% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|766.74
|8,299.06
|9,420.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|766.74
|8,299.06
|9,420.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.39
|48.84
|43.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.45
|1.94
|-2.07
|Power & Fuel
|127.49
|2,860.36
|3,136.06
|Employees Cost
|876.49
|1,050.89
|1,048.84
|Depreciation
|1,096.38
|1,006.27
|900.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,378.94
|4,472.30
|2,669.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,716.40
|-1,141.54
|1,622.48
|Other Income
|376.75
|335.86
|367.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,339.65
|-805.68
|1,989.49
|Interest
|509.75
|487.75
|484.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,849.39
|-1,293.43
|1,505.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,849.39
|-1,293.43
|1,505.31
|Tax
|--
|-419.96
|304.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,849.39
|-873.47
|1,200.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,849.39
|-873.47
|1,200.47
|Equity Share Capital
|384.80
|384.80
|384.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.05
|-22.70
|31.22
|Diluted EPS
|-74.05
|-22.70
|31.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.05
|-22.70
|31.22
|Diluted EPS
|-74.05
|-22.70
|31.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm