Inter State Oil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, up 28.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in June 2023 up 28.99% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 154.69% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 up 385% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Inter State Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.44 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.52% returns over the last 6 months and 1.25% over the last 12 months.