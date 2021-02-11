Inter State Oil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.38 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.38 crore in December 2020 up 21.87% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020 up 95.07% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020 up 30.47% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

Inter State Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2019.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 8.13 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.61% returns over the last 6 months and 14.35% over the last 12 months.