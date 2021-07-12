Integrated Cap Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 83.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 83.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 10.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 4.29 on July 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 225.00% returns over the last 6 months