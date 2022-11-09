English
    Inspirisys Solu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.55 crore, up 33.32% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.55 crore in September 2022 up 33.32% from Rs. 73.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 up 171.31% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2022 up 1257.63% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 47.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.48% over the last 12 months.

    Inspirisys Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.5579.0173.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.5579.0173.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.010.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.9321.4419.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60-0.670.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9723.8123.30
    Depreciation1.541.031.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8529.2130.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.634.18-2.27
    Other Income1.661.160.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.295.34-1.96
    Interest1.971.751.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.323.59-3.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.323.59-3.39
    Tax0.660.830.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.662.76-3.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.662.76-3.73
    Equity Share Capital39.6239.6239.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.70-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.670.70-0.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.70-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.670.70-0.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

