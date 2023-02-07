English
    Inspirisys Solu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.57 crore, up 26.11% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.57 crore in December 2022 up 26.11% from Rs. 64.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 996.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

    Inspirisys Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.5797.5564.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.5797.5564.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.030.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.8136.9310.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.330.60-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6425.9723.88
    Depreciation1.271.541.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5928.8527.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.933.630.95
    Other Income0.461.661.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.395.292.06
    Interest1.361.971.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.033.320.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.033.320.52
    Tax0.740.660.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.292.660.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.292.660.30
    Equity Share Capital39.6239.6239.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.670.08
    Diluted EPS0.830.670.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.670.08
    Diluted EPS0.830.670.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited