Inspirisys Solu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.57 crore, up 26.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.57 crore in December 2022 up 26.11% from Rs. 64.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 996.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Read More

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 49.75 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.90% returns over the last 6 months and -38.77% over the last 12 months.