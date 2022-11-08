English
    Inspirisys Solu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore, up 23.39% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.39% from Rs. 84.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 70.78% from Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 1614.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 46.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.

    Inspirisys Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.8189.1584.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.8189.1584.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.010.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.9623.1719.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60-0.670.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.4031.6231.45
    Depreciation1.541.041.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4134.2933.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.87-0.31-2.63
    Other Income1.681.140.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.550.83-1.65
    Interest3.052.641.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.50-1.81-3.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.50-1.81-3.63
    Tax0.660.830.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.16-2.64-3.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.16-2.64-3.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.16-2.64-3.97
    Equity Share Capital39.6239.6239.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.67-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.67-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.67-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.67-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

