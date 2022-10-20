INOX Leisure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.12 crore, up 688.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.12 crore in September 2022 up 688.62% from Rs. 47.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 53.92% from Rs. 87.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.52 crore in September 2022 up 321.36% from Rs. 21.72 crore in September 2021.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 515.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.75% over the last 12 months.