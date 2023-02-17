Innovative Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 35.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.
|Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -5.95% over the last 12 months.
|Innovative Tech Pack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.00
|38.61
|40.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.00
|38.61
|40.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.01
|25.13
|26.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.75
|0.30
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|1.06
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.25
|3.08
|3.40
|Depreciation
|2.83
|1.99
|2.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.57
|7.16
|6.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|-0.12
|0.95
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.43
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.04
|0.31
|0.97
|Interest
|2.10
|1.51
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-1.20
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.06
|-1.20
|-0.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|-1.20
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|-1.20
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
