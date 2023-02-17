English
    Innovative Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 35.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -5.95% over the last 12 months.
    Innovative Tech Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.0038.6140.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.0038.6140.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0125.1326.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.750.300.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.811.060.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.253.083.40
    Depreciation2.831.992.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.577.166.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.77-0.120.95
    Other Income0.270.430.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.040.310.97
    Interest2.101.511.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.06-1.20-0.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.06-1.20-0.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.06-1.20-0.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.06-1.20-0.78
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

