Innovative Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 38.00 38.61 40.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 38.00 38.61 40.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.01 25.13 26.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.75 0.30 0.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.81 1.06 0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.25 3.08 3.40 Depreciation 2.83 1.99 2.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.57 7.16 6.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 -0.12 0.95 Other Income 0.27 0.43 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.04 0.31 0.97 Interest 2.10 1.51 1.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.06 -1.20 -0.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.06 -1.20 -0.78 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 -1.20 -0.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 -1.20 -0.78 Equity Share Capital 2.25 2.25 2.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -0.53 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.53 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -0.53 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.53 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited