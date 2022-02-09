Ingersoll Rand Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.99 crore, up 28.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.99 crore in December 2021 up 28.69% from Rs. 190.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2021 up 43.65% from Rs. 19.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.61 crore in December 2021 up 14.91% from Rs. 37.08 crore in December 2020.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 9.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.31 in December 2020.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 1,435.05 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)