Indowind Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore, up 43.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore in September 2022 up 43.91% from Rs. 8.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2022 up 732.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2022 up 56.95% from Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2021.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 13.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.59% returns over the last 6 months and 61.40% over the last 12 months.