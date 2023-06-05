English
    Indowind Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 73.29% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indowind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 73.29% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.83 crore in March 2023 down 2319.27% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 326.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Indowind Energy shares closed at 10.85 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and -29.77% over the last 12 months.

    Indowind Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.705.182.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.705.182.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-1.77--1.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.181.590.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.640.64
    Depreciation0.030.370.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.311.901.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.68-2.81
    Other Income0.240.472.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.561.15-0.46
    Interest0.430.920.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.23-1.00
    Exceptional Items-6.86----
    P/L Before Tax-6.740.23-1.00
    Tax18.09--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.830.23-1.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.830.23-1.03
    Equity Share Capital89.7489.7489.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.770.03-0.07
    Diluted EPS--0.03-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.770.03-0.07
    Diluted EPS--0.03-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am