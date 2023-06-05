Indowind Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 73.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indowind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 73.29% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.83 crore in March 2023 down 2319.27% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 326.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Indowind Energy shares closed at 10.85 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and -29.77% over the last 12 months.
|Indowind Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.70
|5.18
|2.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.70
|5.18
|2.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-1.77
|--
|1.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|1.59
|0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.64
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.37
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.31
|1.90
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.68
|-2.81
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.47
|2.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|1.15
|-0.46
|Interest
|0.43
|0.92
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.23
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|-6.86
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.74
|0.23
|-1.00
|Tax
|18.09
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.83
|0.23
|-1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.83
|0.23
|-1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|89.74
|89.74
|89.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|0.03
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|0.03
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited