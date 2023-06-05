Indowind Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 73.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 73.29% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.83 crore in March 2023 down 2319.27% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 326.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 10.85 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and -29.77% over the last 12 months.