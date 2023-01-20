Indowind Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 54.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in December 2022 up 54.54% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 4631.25% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 97.4% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 13.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.92% returns over the last 6 months and -50.09% over the last 12 months.