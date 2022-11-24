English
    Indostar Capita Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.08 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.08 crore in September 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 284.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.60 crore in September 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 39.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.90 crore in September 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 198.71 crore in September 2021.

    Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

    Indostar Capita shares closed at 151.20 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.

    Indostar Capital Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.08313.82284.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.08313.82284.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.0954.8453.31
    Depreciation10.249.918.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-20.16-2.33-2.83
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.6837.3035.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax202.23214.10189.84
    Other Income0.430.390.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax202.66214.49190.05
    Interest146.37148.06136.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.2966.4353.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.2966.4353.06
    Tax4.695.5013.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.6060.9339.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.6060.9339.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.6060.9339.44
    Equity Share Capital136.08136.08124.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.774.502.39
    Diluted EPS3.774.502.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.774.502.39
    Diluted EPS3.774.502.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 24, 2022 06:33 pm