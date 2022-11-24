Indostar Capita Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.08 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.08 crore in September 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 284.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.60 crore in September 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 39.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.90 crore in September 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 198.71 crore in September 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 151.20 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.