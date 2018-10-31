Indo Tech Trans Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore, up 16.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore in September 2018 up 16.16% from Rs. 42.94 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2018 up 71.96% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 up 101.81% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2017.

Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 101.10 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.38% returns over the last 6 months and -52.21% over the last 12 months.