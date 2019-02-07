Indo Tech Trans Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore in December 2018 up 3.37% from Rs. 46.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2018 down 381.69% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2018 down 364.79% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 99.30 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.89% returns over the last 6 months and -47.61% over the last 12 months.