Indo Tech Trans Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Tech Transformers are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore in December 2018 up 3.37% from Rs. 46.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2018 down 381.69% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2018 down 364.79% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.
Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 99.30 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.89% returns over the last 6 months and -47.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo Tech Transformers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.17
|49.88
|46.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.17
|49.88
|46.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.89
|35.95
|40.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.90
|3.47
|-4.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.40
|4.42
|4.55
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.14
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.88
|6.30
|6.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.24
|-1.40
|-1.64
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.31
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.02
|-1.09
|-0.48
|Interest
|0.40
|0.04
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.42
|-1.13
|-0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.42
|-1.13
|-0.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.42
|-1.13
|-0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.42
|-1.13
|-0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|10.62
|10.62
|10.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-1.06
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-1.06
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-1.06
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-1.06
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
