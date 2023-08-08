Indigo Paints Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.02 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.02 crore in June 2023 up 23.67% from Rs. 223.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.29 crore in June 2023 up 57.15% from Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.25 crore in June 2023 up 43.32% from Rs. 35.76 crore in June 2022.

Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2022.

Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,597.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.49% over the last 12 months.