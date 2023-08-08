English
    Indigo Paints Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.02 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.02 crore in June 2023 up 23.67% from Rs. 223.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.29 crore in June 2023 up 57.15% from Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.25 crore in June 2023 up 43.32% from Rs. 35.76 crore in June 2022.

    Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2022.

    Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,597.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.49% over the last 12 months.

    Indigo Paints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.02325.47223.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.02325.47223.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.18161.31126.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.534.895.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.496.87-9.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5918.7416.60
    Depreciation8.808.728.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.4861.9249.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9363.0126.85
    Other Income3.522.810.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4565.8227.33
    Interest0.420.390.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.0365.4326.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.0365.4326.91
    Tax10.7416.767.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.2948.6819.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.2948.6819.91
    Equity Share Capital47.5947.5947.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5810.234.19
    Diluted EPS6.5510.224.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5810.234.19
    Diluted EPS6.5510.224.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

