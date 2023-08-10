India Nippon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore, up 2.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore in June 2023 up 2.66% from Rs. 155.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in June 2023 down 56.79% from Rs. 21.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.55 crore in June 2023 down 48.65% from Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2022.

India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.48 in June 2022.

India Nippon shares closed at 467.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.04% returns over the last 6 months and 11.26% over the last 12 months.