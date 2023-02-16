English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Nippon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 148.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2022 up 38.57% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 15.34 crore in December 2021.

    India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in December 2021.

    India Nippon shares closed at 373.55 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -20.75% over the last 12 months.

    India Nippon Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.19186.39148.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.19186.39148.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.36128.37106.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.930.17-2.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0220.9217.96
    Depreciation3.683.623.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4517.9613.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6115.349.78
    Other Income6.225.272.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8320.6112.06
    Interest0.090.100.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7420.5111.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7420.5111.94
    Tax1.303.892.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4416.629.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4416.629.70
    Equity Share Capital11.3111.3111.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.947.354.29
    Diluted EPS5.947.354.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.947.354.29
    Diluted EPS5.947.354.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

