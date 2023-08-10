English
    India Nippon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore, up 2.66% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore in June 2023 up 2.66% from Rs. 155.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2023 up 149.6% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in June 2023 up 23.92% from Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022.

    India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 4.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

    India Nippon shares closed at 467.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.26% over the last 12 months.

    India Nippon Electricals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.84157.97155.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.84157.97155.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.24101.74112.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.27----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.550.340.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0718.8118.95
    Depreciation3.773.813.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7822.1814.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1611.096.03
    Other Income5.615.043.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7716.139.03
    Interest0.100.090.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6716.048.89
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax11.6716.048.89
    Tax2.411.835.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2614.213.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2614.213.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.2614.213.71
    Equity Share Capital11.3111.3111.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.096.281.64
    Diluted EPS4.096.281.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.096.281.64
    Diluted EPS4.096.281.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

