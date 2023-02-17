India Nippon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 148.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2021.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2021.

India Nippon shares closed at 372.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and -21.18% over the last 12 months.