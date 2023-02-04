English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 125.29% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind Cement Cap are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2022 up 125.29% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 3236.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Ind Cement Cap
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.871.020.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.871.020.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.480.30
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.310.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.22-0.10
    Other Income0.080.080.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.300.01
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.290.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.290.01
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.290.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.290.00
    Equity Share Capital21.7121.7121.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.130.00
    Diluted EPS0.050.13--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.130.00
    Diluted EPS0.050.13--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited