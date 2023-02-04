Ind Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 125.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2022 up 125.29% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 3236.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Read More