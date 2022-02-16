IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2021 down 14.66% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 36.05% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 24.70 on January 19, 2022 (BSE)