IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2021 down 14.66% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 36.05% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 24.70 on January 19, 2022 (BSE)
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.20
|1.15
|1.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.20
|1.15
|1.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|0.65
|1.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.37
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.32
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.22
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.18
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.22
|0.23
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.41
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.41
|-0.47
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.37
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.37
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-3.71
|-4.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-3.71
|-4.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-3.71
|-4.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-3.71
|-4.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited