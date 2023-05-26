ILandFS Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore, down 13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore in March 2023 down 13% from Rs. 96.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2023 up 77.37% from Rs. 350.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.79 crore in March 2023 up 39.22% from Rs. 100.01 crore in March 2022.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 12.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -18.86% over the last 12 months.