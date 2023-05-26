English
    ILandFS Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore, down 13% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore in March 2023 down 13% from Rs. 96.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.35 crore in March 2023 up 77.36% from Rs. 350.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.80 crore in March 2023 up 39.22% from Rs. 100.03 crore in March 2022.

    ILandFS Engg shares closed at 12.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -18.86% over the last 12 months.

    ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.3717.7096.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.3717.7096.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.7413.6131.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.289.3710.27
    Depreciation2.542.403.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.4115.66187.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-86.60-23.34-135.43
    Other Income23.264.6632.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-63.34-18.68-103.32
    Interest16.270.474.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-79.61-19.15-107.66
    Exceptional Items0.23-5.36-242.99
    P/L Before Tax-79.38-24.51-350.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-79.38-24.51-350.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-79.38-24.51-350.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03--0.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-79.35-24.51-350.43
    Equity Share Capital131.12131.12131.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.05-1.87-26.73
    Diluted EPS-6.05-1.87-26.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.05-1.87-26.73
    Diluted EPS-6.05-1.87-26.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:26 pm