ILandFS Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore, down 13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore in March 2023 down 13% from Rs. 96.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.35 crore in March 2023 up 77.36% from Rs. 350.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.80 crore in March 2023 up 39.22% from Rs. 100.03 crore in March 2022.
ILandFS Engg shares closed at 12.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -18.86% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.37
|17.70
|96.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.37
|17.70
|96.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.74
|13.61
|31.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.28
|9.37
|10.27
|Depreciation
|2.54
|2.40
|3.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|152.41
|15.66
|187.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-86.60
|-23.34
|-135.43
|Other Income
|23.26
|4.66
|32.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.34
|-18.68
|-103.32
|Interest
|16.27
|0.47
|4.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-79.61
|-19.15
|-107.66
|Exceptional Items
|0.23
|-5.36
|-242.99
|P/L Before Tax
|-79.38
|-24.51
|-350.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-79.38
|-24.51
|-350.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-79.38
|-24.51
|-350.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|--
|0.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-79.35
|-24.51
|-350.43
|Equity Share Capital
|131.12
|131.12
|131.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|-1.87
|-26.73
|Diluted EPS
|-6.05
|-1.87
|-26.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|-1.87
|-26.73
|Diluted EPS
|-6.05
|-1.87
|-26.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited