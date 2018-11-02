IIFL Holdings Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,832.25 crore, Up 15.56% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,832.25 1,767.98 1,585.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,832.25 1,767.98 1,585.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 323.57 310.75 248.33 Depreciation 21.70 19.46 16.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 91.63 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 30.08 96.03 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.11 174.72 74.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,232.86 1,232.97 1,059.22 Other Income 36.26 38.40 6.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,269.13 1,271.36 1,065.72 Interest 812.46 757.26 651.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 456.67 514.10 414.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 456.67 514.10 414.01 Tax 151.42 168.14 123.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 305.25 345.96 290.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 305.25 345.96 290.93 Minority Interest -72.27 -78.26 -61.79 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.30 -1.42 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 231.68 266.28 229.13 Equity Share Capital 63.81 63.81 63.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.20 8.43 7.20 Diluted EPS 7.18 8.41 7.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.20 8.43 7.20 Diluted EPS 7.18 8.41 7.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited